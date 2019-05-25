Young adult programs planned at library
by The Press and Standard | May 25, 2019 5:00 am
Last Updated: May 22, 2019 at 2:34 pm
Y.A.L.L. Summer II for Young Adult Library Lovers begins at the Colleton County Memorial Library on Tuesday June 4 from 2-6 p.m. with video games and ice cream.
Activities continue on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 2-6 p.m.: June 5, DARE and lollipops; June 11, video games, war tourney; June 13, DARE and water bucket challenge; June 18, video and board games; June 20, DARE and decoupage; June 25, 10-11 a.m., artists landscapes, and 2-6 p.m. video games and UNO tourney; Wednesday June 26, 10-11 a.m., portrait artists; June 27, DARE and cheesecake; July 2, video games and Krispy’s; July 9, video and board games; July 11, DARE and trail mix; July 16, video and board games; July 18, DARE and painting; July 23, video and board games; July 25, DARE and pillows; July 30, video and board games; Aug. 1, DARE and lawn games.
All who attend every DARE program with Walterboro Police Officers will receive a free t-shirt and a chance to win a new 32-inch TV. For information call Vicki Brown, 843-549-5621.
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Walterboro Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.