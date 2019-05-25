Young adult programs planned at library

Y.A.L.L. Summer II for Young Adult Library Lovers begins at the Colleton County Memorial Library on Tuesday June 4 from 2-6 p.m. with video games and ice cream.

Activities continue on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 2-6 p.m.: June 5, DARE and lollipops; June 11, video games, war tourney; June 13, DARE and water bucket challenge; June 18, video and board games; June 20, DARE and decoupage; June 25, 10-11 a.m., artists landscapes, and 2-6 p.m. video games and UNO tourney; Wednesday June 26, 10-11 a.m., portrait artists; June 27, DARE and cheesecake; July 2, video games and Krispy’s; July 9, video and board games; July 11, DARE and trail mix; July 16, video and board games; July 18, DARE and painting; July 23, video and board games; July 25, DARE and pillows; July 30, video and board games; Aug. 1, DARE and lawn games.

All who attend every DARE program with Walterboro Police Officers will receive a free t-shirt and a chance to win a new 32-inch TV. For information call Vicki Brown, 843-549-5621.