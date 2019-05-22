War Hawks fall to Cavaliers in AA State Championship

By CINDY CROSBY

The Colleton Prep War Hawks claimed the runner-up title in the SCISA AA State Baseball Championship after falling 5-2 against Robert E. Lee in the decision game of the best-of-three series played Thursday May 16 in Orangeburg.

The 2019 edition of the War Hawks finished 19-6 overall and claimed the Region II-A title under the leadership of second-year head coach Cody Mincey.

The War Hawks went 2-1 in the best-of-three series against the Cavaliers, 15-0 in the opening game, then earning a 1-0 victory in game two to force the decision game.

In game one played Monday May 13 on the road, the Cavaliers plated 12 runs in the first inning, then added three in the second and third, to force the run-rule. Brad Strickland took the loss for the War Hawks, allowing 10 earned runs on two hits, striking out two and issuing four walks in two-thirds of an inning of work. Huiet Rowe entered in relief and threw one and one-third inning, allowing three earned runs on seven hits, striking out one and issuing two walks. Colleton Prep recorded two defensive errors in the game and had no hits in the game.

Colleton Prep’s Jordan Crosby threw a complete game shutout to lead the War Hawks to a 1-0 victory in game two to keep their title hopes alive. Crosby allowed just two hits across seven innings, striking out 10 and issuing two walks. Colleton Prep’s lone run came in the bottom of the fifth, when Dawson Sweat reached and advanced on back-to-back errors and was moved to third following a bunt single from Brad Strickland. Another Robert E. Lee error scored Sweat and was just enough to send the War Hawks to the title game.

The decision game for the SCISA AA State Baseball Championship was played at the neutral site of Orangeburg Prep Thursday May 16. Tied at one run each after four innings, the Cavaliers managed to plate one unanswered run in the top of the fifth and two in the sixth. The War Hawks scored a run in the bottom of the sixth, but Robert E. Lee added an insurance run in the top of the seventh for a final of 5-2.

Brad Strickland started and lasted through five and two-thirds innings, allowing two earned runs on five hits, striking out eight and issuing five walks. Jesse Murdaugh closed the game, allowing one run on two hits and striking out one. Connor Morris led Colleton Prep at the plate, going 2-3 and scoring twice. Sweat was 1-3 with an RBI and Crosby accounted for one RBI.