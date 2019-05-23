Three injured in fight at apartments on Beach Road

Last Updated: May 22, 2019 at 11:22 am

Three occupants of an apartment at Druid Hills II at 189 Beach Rd. were transported to the Emergency Department of Colleton Medical Center the evening of May 20 following an altercation.

The Walterboro Police Department responded to a call of a fight in progress at 10 p.m. The first officer on the scene heard yelling coming from the stairway to the apartment and saw a male beating on the apartment door.

As the officer got closer, he saw that the man was covered in blood and appeared to have a laceration to his chest.

The man reportedly ignored the officer’s request to stop yelling and beating on the door and refused to come down the stairs so his injury could be treated.

Officers were eventually able to gain control of the man and bring him to a cruiser to await the arrival of a Colleton County Fire-Rescue ambulance. When paramedics arrived, the man reportedly continued to block efforts to assist him. He was finally buckled into a stretcher and sent to the medical center for treatment.

Other officers entered the apartment and found two other injured males. Officers learned that the occupants of the home had been drinking when the altercation erupted.

A 44-year-old man alleged the younger man used his hands and feet to assault him. The attack ended, the victim said, when he was able to pull a box cutter from his pants pocket and slash the man across the chest. The 44-year-old man sustained fractures to his nose and right leg.

The second man, 49, was also reportedly assaulted by the younger man and sustained a fracture to his orbital bone.

After the suspect was treated for the laceration to his chest, he was transported to the Colleton Detention Center where Demetrius A. Burgess Jr., 22, of Walterboro, was charged with two counts of second-degree assault and battery, disturbing the peace and obstructing law enforcement officers.