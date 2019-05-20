Thomas Berry | Obituaries

Last Updated: May 20, 2019 at 12:25 pm

Parker-Rhoden Funeral Home

WALTERBORO – Mr. Thomas L. Berry, husband of Jeannette Brinson Berry, passed away Saturday afternoon May 18, 2019 at the Veterans Victory House in Walterboro under hospice care. He was 92.

Mr. Berry was born in Walterboro April 8, 1927 a son of the late George Legare Berry and Mary Sanders Berry. He was a veteran of the United States Marine Corps, and was the owner and operator of Berry’s Building Supply. Mr. Berry was active in the Walterboro Community. He was a former city councilman and mayor Pro Tem, and represented the city on the Lowcountry Council of Governments. He was a former member of the Exchange Club, The Walterboro Elks Lodge, and the Dogwood Hills Country Club.

Mr. Berry was an active member of Bethel United Methodist Church in Walterboro, where he was in the Will Goodwin Sunday School Class, and the Methodist Men’s Club, and served on the Board of Trustees, the Administrative Board, the Paris- Staff Relations Committee, and the Finance Committee.

In addition to his wife of 68 years, Mr. Berry is survived by his children: Larry Berry (Charlotte) of Walterboro, Kay Berry Preston (Rick) of Aiken, Nancy Berry Parker of Summerville, and Tammy Berry Sauter of Bluffton. He leaves behind his grandchildren, Jamie Berry, Jim Sauter (Lauran), Nicholas Parker, Kristine Parker Richards (Joshua) and Holly Benton Cavenaugh (Bill). There are two great-grandchildren, Lincoln Drake Richards and Kennedy Legare Richards, as well as a son-in-law James “Jim” W. Sauter of Bluffton, and a “chosen daughter”, Wendy Hiott Clark (Joe) of Columbia. There are two special friends, Riddick Frasier and Graham Drawdy. Mr. Berry was preceded in death by his siblings Raymond “Nab” Berry and Carolyn Berry DuBois.

The family would like to express their heartfelt gratitude to the staff of the Veterans Victory House and to Patriot Hospice for their love and support.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday afternoon, May 21, 2019 at 2:00 at Bethel United Methodist Church in Walterboro. Burial services will be held privately, but the family will receive friends immediately following the service in the church social hall. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Bethel United Methodist Church Building Fund. Parker-Rhoden Funeral Home, 117 Paul Street in Walterboro is in charge of arrangements.