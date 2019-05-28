Thelma Creel | Obituaries

Thelma Creel

Brice Herndon, Funeral Chapels and Crematory

Ms. Thelma R. Creel, 93, of Cottageville, entered into eternal rest Thursday, May 23, 2019 at Pruitt HealthCare in Walterboro.

Funeral services will be conducted 3 o’clock, Tuesday afternoon, May 28, 2019, at Little Rock Holiness Church, Augusta Highway, Cottageville. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.

The family will receive friends Tuesday afternoon from 1 until the hour of service at the church.

Born in May 1926, in Cottageville, she was a daughter of the late Elick W. Creel and Mary Jane Creel. She loved listening to gospel music and watching Oral Roberts on tv.

Surviving are: her brothers, Johnnie Creel and his wife Rosalee of Cottageville, Hubert Creel of Goose Creek, Rosivelt Creel and his wife Nancy of North Carolina, and Roy Creel and his wife Nora of Walterboro; sisters, Lurine Creel and her husband John of Ridgeville, and Linda Lee and her husband Dude of Lake City; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a sister, Nellie Doyle; and a brother, E.W. Creel.