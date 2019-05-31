‘The Tassel was worth the Hassle’

“The Tassel was worth the Hassle” was the theme of the 2019 senior celebration for graduates of the Colleton County High School Special Needs Department last Friday.

Graduates are: Jarrod Brown, Abraham Caudillo, Cornelius Crosby, Summer Darley, Brianna Knapp, William Knight, Brianna McTeer, Jha’kiaha Mosley and Madison Stough.

Dr. Jacinta Bryant opened the program followed by Lynn Marcom of Vocational Rehabilitation and introduction of the speaker, teacher Debi Price, by Jessica Lairson.

William Knight blessed the food.

A PowerPoint presentation featuring the graduates played during lunch, after which Jessica Lairson present diplomas.

Remarks were made by CCHS Principal Maurice Cannon, School District Superintendent Dr. Franklin Foster and Dr. Juliet White, CCSD assistant superintendent of curriculum and instruction.