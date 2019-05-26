The King and the treasure | Faith

“Saul came to Carmel, and behold, he set up a monument for himself”

— 1 Samuel 15:12

How often do we do such things in our own life? When the Lord blesses us with victory, despite our unfaithfulness, do we, too, build monuments for ourselves, believing that it was because of our efforts that we prevailed? Is our heart the royal throne of God or is it reserved for ourselves, full of the treasures of our pride and rebellion?

Are we to be like Hezekiah and boast over our treasures, supposing them to be our own, or will we cast our crowns before the glassy sea and cry out in praise with a heart like David’s heart, saying, “worthy are you, our Lord and God, to receive glory and honor and power.” (Revelation 4:11)

In the end, it will be one or the other.

Saul had successfully taken on the Amalekites in battle and had been victorious; but, instead of submitting to the commandment of God, he did the “Lord’s work” through what was right in his own eyes.

Such a diversion from the will of God is a cancer to those who claim to be doing the work of the Lord; such a rebellion from God’s commandments will always lead to idolatry.

And this will be the most dangerous form of idolatry of all. For, those who indulge in this form of idolatry will believe they are doing the work of God, but they will one day stand before the white throne of God and hear the heart-wrenching words from Christ’s own lips, “I never knew you; depart from me, you workers of lawlessness.” (Matthew 7:23)

For, in their efforts, they were not worshiping God; they were worshipping themselves, just as Saul did.

So, let me ask you, who is your king? For whom do you build monuments in your heart, for God or yourself?

God does not share his throne. His people will have no other god than Him. (Exodus 20:3) O Christian, let His holy Word be the lamp that directs your path as you sojourn in this evil land. (Psalm 119:105; 1 Peter 2:11-12); Keep yourselves from idols, especially yourself. (1 John 5:21, Proverbs 3:5-6); Let His Spirit direct you in faithfulness, even in the little. (Luke 16:10, Luke 11:28); Let Him be all your righteousness. (Romans 3:21-31, Philippians 3:7-11); and Let Him be your only treasure. (Ephesians 3:14-21)

(Jeremy Breland of Ruffin is a student at The Southern Baptist Theological Seminary. He can be reached at jbreland572@gmail.com.)