The faces of freedom: Memorial Day at Veterans Victory House

Last Updated: May 29, 2019 at 10:54 am

Master Chief Petty Officer LaDon K. Washington (Ret. Navy) spoke at the Memorial Day Service of Celebration and Remembrance at the Veterans Victory House on Monday. A native of Walterboro, Washington graduated Walterboro High School and enlisted in the Navy on April 27, 1988. retired as command master chief in December 2015.

He was trained on land and at sea in places such as: Guantanamo Bay Cuba; Naval Station, Mayport; Naval Air Station, Jacksonville, Fla.; McClellan, Ala.; San Diego, Calif.; Kings Bay, Ga.; Providence, R.I.; Commander Anti-Terrorism and Naval Security Forces, Chesapeake, Va.; USS Yosemite (AD-19); USS Underwood (FFG-36), USS DE WERT (FFG 45); and Navy Recruiting District Jacksonville, Fla., along with others.

He is a graduate of the Senior Enlisted Academy (SEA), Class 144 (Gold), Certified Manager (CM), James Madison University Certified Homeland Security (CHS V) and American Board for Certification in Homeland Security.

His awards and decorations include: Meritorious Service Medal; Joint Commendation Medal; Navy and Marie Corps Commendation Medal; Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal; Army Achievement Medal and others.

(CMSgt. Ret.) Greg McNeill, administrator, welcomed guests. The CCHS NJROTC presented the colors. Mrs. Jackie Conyers sang “The Star-Spangled Banner” followed by the invocation by the Rev. Daniel Cooper, VVH chaplin. Jan McCrary of the board of directors of HMRVSI, gave remarks followed by the introduction of the speaker by Andrea Bishop, D.O.N.

The VVH Chorus then performed “God Bless America.” VVH staff gave roll call. The NJROTC then participated in the laying of the wreath, followed by The Lord’s Prayer by Chelsey Riles, ADON, and “Amazing Grace” by Conyers. The NJROTC retrieved the colors. Closing remarks were given by McNeill, ending with benediction and grace by Pastor Al Traynor, PH Hospice chaplin.