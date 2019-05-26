The church must be a haven of love and peace not confusion | Faith

Last Updated: May 22, 2019 at 10:27 am

In Paul’s letter to the Church of Corinth, he says, “For God is not a God of confusion but of peace…” (I Corinthians 14:33 ESV). Further, in his second letter to this church, Paul asserts, “For I fear that perhaps when I come I may find you not as I wish, and that you may find me not as you wish — that perhaps there may be quarreling, jealousy, anger, hostility, slander, gossip, conceit, and disorder (II Corinthians 12:20 ESV). Then in James 3:17 (ESV), it states, “But the wisdom from above is first pure, then peaceable, gentle, open to reason, full of mercy and good fruits, impartial and sincere.”

Consequently, these three verses of scripture inform and remind us that God requires and expects His church to be a haven of love and peace, not confusion. When I speak of the church in this sense, I am referencing the fellowship of God’s people among one another, not the four walls of a building. Whatever we do in the service of the Lord, as it says in I Corinthians 14:40 (ESV): “But all things should be done decently and in order.”

Sadly enough, it is a disgrace how the fellowship of God in some churches behave this day and age. People are hurting and need a word, but they go to some churches and are quickly turned away because of everything that is going on except the love and peace of God. In some churches there is so much infighting that the current members who exist choose to filter out one by one until the pews are virtually empty. Some hold the same position in the church for decades, and the leadership seems to be afraid to “rock the boat” and bring aboard “some fresh, new blood.” Not only are some congregations experiencing verbal fighting within the body of believers, but they also are having to deal with actual physical fighting. Then there are the mass shootings in churches … my God, my God!

Do you think God is pleased with all of this chaos in His church? No, He is not! The Word says, “Look carefully then how you walk, not as unwise but as wise, making the best use of the time, because the days are evil. Therefore, do not be foolish, but understand what the will of the Lord is.” (Ephesians 5:15-17 ESV). If you are in a church and are a part of any of the aforementioned negativity, then you need to get right with God, and do it now. Do not be guilty of bringing evil upon His church/turning others away from His church!

I found this illustration on Facebook: “Story About A Man Whose Cell Phone Went Off In Church.” It is the epitome of what I am trying to get across in this week’s message. Please read it, let it soak in, and share it with others.

“We’ve all been around when someone’s cell phone went off at the worst possible time. I know I’ve definitely shot a side-eye before in the theatre when I was engrossed in a movie and someone’s phone went off — RING! So when I came across the following story online, it definitely made me think! The following story is about a man whose cell phone went off during church. But what happened next is a real eye-opener!

“A man went to church. He forgot to switch off his phone, and it rang during the prayer. The pastor scolded him. The worshippers admonished him after prayers for interrupting the silence. His wife kept on lecturing him on his carelessness all the way home. One could see the shame, embarrassment, and humiliation on his face. After all this, he never stepped foot in the church again.

“…AND…

“That evening, he went to a bar. He was still nervous and trembling. He spilled his drink on the table by accident. The waiter apologized and gave him a napkin to clean himself. The janitor mopped the floor. The female manager offered him a complimentary drink. She also gave him a huge hug and a peck while saying, ‘Don’t worry, man. Who doesn’t make mistakes?’ He has not stopped going to that bar since then.

“Lesson: Sometimes our attitudes as believers drive souls to ****. You can make a difference by how you treat people, especially when they make mistakes.”

Have a wonderfully blessed week, and never leave home without Him!

(Anna Bright is a minister and educator in Walterboro. She can be reached at abrightcolumn@lowcountry.com)