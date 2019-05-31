Teachers, support staff honored
The search for 2019-2020 Colleton County School District’s Teacher and Support Employees of the Year is ready to move on to the next phase.
Recently the school district announced the winners for each of the district’s nine schools, as well as the district office and Transportation Department.
Next, the school district move onto selecting a district-wide Teacher of the Year and Support Employee of the Year. The district will also select a Rookie Teacher of the Year.
The winners will be announced during the annual school district kickoff rally for school employees held in August, just prior to the start of the new school year.
Those selected for the building honors were:
Bells Elementary
Teacher of the Year: Fourth Grade Teacher Amy Cook
Support Employee of the Year: Teacher’s Assistant Edna Green
Black Street Early
Childhood Center
Teacher of the Year: special needs 3K Teacher Melissa Warren
Support Employee of the Year: Head Custodian Joe Evans
Colleton County High School
Teacher of the Year: Mathematics Teacher Emily Towey
Support Employee of the Year: Attendance Clerk Shakerra Green
Colleton County Middle School
Teacher of the Year: Keyboarding and Google Basics Teacher Deborah Melissa O’Quinn
Support Employee of the Year: Registrar Amy Kilpatrick
Cottageville Elementary School
Teacher of the Year: Third Grade Teacher Sarah Fielder
Support Employee of the Year: School Nurse Donna Waddell
Forest Hills Elementary School
Teacher of the Year: Fourth Grade Teacher Shanon Bowden
Support Employee of the Year: Attendance Clerk: Secretary Debbie Fryar
Hendersonville Elementary School
Teacher of the Year: First Grade Teacher Shelby Daniels
Support Employee of the Year: Custodian Rosa Singleton
Northside Elementary School
Teacher of the Year: First Grade Teacher Michelle Phillips
Support Employee of the Year: Custodian Nathan Simpson
Thunderbolt Career and Technology Center
Teacher of the Year: Vocational Agriculture Teacher Matthew Lutton
Support Employee of the Year: Custodian Josheen Jenkins.
District Office
Support Employee of the Year: Transportation Dispatcher Kelsey Bishop
Transportation department
Support Employee of the Year: Bus Driver Susan Fryar
Three of the teachers, O’Quinn, Fielder, and Bowden, were selected to compete for the District Teacher of the Year award.
