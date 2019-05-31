Teachers, support staff honored

Last Updated: May 29, 2019 at 11:27 am

The search for 2019-2020 Colleton County School District’s Teacher and Support Employees of the Year is ready to move on to the next phase.

Recently the school district announced the winners for each of the district’s nine schools, as well as the district office and Transportation Department.

Next, the school district move onto selecting a district-wide Teacher of the Year and Support Employee of the Year. The district will also select a Rookie Teacher of the Year.

The winners will be announced during the annual school district kickoff rally for school employees held in August, just prior to the start of the new school year.

Those selected for the building honors were:

Bells Elementary

Teacher of the Year: Fourth Grade Teacher Amy Cook

Support Employee of the Year: Teacher’s Assistant Edna Green

Black Street Early

Childhood Center

Teacher of the Year: special needs 3K Teacher Melissa Warren

Support Employee of the Year: Head Custodian Joe Evans

Colleton County High School

Teacher of the Year: Mathematics Teacher Emily Towey

Support Employee of the Year: Attendance Clerk Shakerra Green

Colleton County Middle School

Teacher of the Year: Keyboarding and Google Basics Teacher Deborah Melissa O’Quinn

Support Employee of the Year: Registrar Amy Kilpatrick

Cottageville Elementary School

Teacher of the Year: Third Grade Teacher Sarah Fielder

Support Employee of the Year: School Nurse Donna Waddell

Forest Hills Elementary School

Teacher of the Year: Fourth Grade Teacher Shanon Bowden

Support Employee of the Year: Attendance Clerk: Secretary Debbie Fryar

Hendersonville Elementary School

Teacher of the Year: First Grade Teacher Shelby Daniels

Support Employee of the Year: Custodian Rosa Singleton

Northside Elementary School

Teacher of the Year: First Grade Teacher Michelle Phillips

Support Employee of the Year: Custodian Nathan Simpson

Thunderbolt Career and Technology Center

Teacher of the Year: Vocational Agriculture Teacher Matthew Lutton

Support Employee of the Year: Custodian Josheen Jenkins.

District Office

Support Employee of the Year: Transportation Dispatcher Kelsey Bishop

Transportation department

Support Employee of the Year: Bus Driver Susan Fryar

Three of the teachers, O’Quinn, Fielder, and Bowden, were selected to compete for the District Teacher of the Year award.