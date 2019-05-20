Stephen Writesel | Obituaries

Stephen Writesel

Brice Herndon, Funeral Chapels and Crematory

WALTERBORO – Mr. Stephen Henry Writesel, 69, entered into rest Friday morning, May 17, 2019, at his home in Walterboro surrounded by his loving family.

Born October 6, 1949, in Columbus, Ohio, he was a son of Mrs. Jo Anne Healy Writesel and the late Nathan Writesel, Sr. He served our country in the United States Marine Corps during the Vietnam Era. Steve started out as a Paramedic with Colleton County and eventually transferred to Parris Island where he served as a Firefighter. He was also a longtime employee of Asten Hill in Walterboro. He was a member of Academy Road Baptist Church. He dearly loved his family, especially his grandchildren. He was an avid Ohio State Football fan and enjoyed fishing.

Surviving in addition to his mother of Hebron, Ohio are: his loving wife of thirty-eight years, Mrs. Marcia Davis Writesel; five children, Stephen J. H. Writesel and his wife Shana of Ruffin, Stephanie Danielle Writesel of Walterboro, Wesley Davis and his wife Toni of Walterboro, Ronald H. Writesel of Walterboro, and Brian R. Writesel of Walterboro; two brothers, Nathan Writesel, Jr. and Patrick Writesel both of Ohio; and a sister, Theresa England of Ohio. There are thirteen grandchildren; one great grandchild; and his father and mother-in-law, Marshall and Christine Nettles that also survive. He was preceded in death by two brothers, Ronald Writesel and Daniel Writesel.

Funeral services will be conducted 2 o’clock Monday afternoon, May 20, 2019, from The Brice W. Herndon and Sons Funeral Chapel, Walterboro. Pastor Jerome Hodge and Pastor James Dukes officiating. Interment with Military Honors will follow in Glendale Memorial Cemetery, 2210 Mount Carmel Road, Walterboro.