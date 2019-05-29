Shed burns in Hendersonville

A workshop located at 211 Moore Hill Lane near Hendersonville was destroyed in an afternoon fire May 26.

The fire was reported at 1:23 p.m. after the homeowner reported hearing an explosion and then finding the blaze.

Fire-Rescue units arrived a few minutes later to find the approximately 10×20-foot metal structure fully involved. Two hand lines were deployed to extinguish the fire in the building and a small grass fire. Firefighters knocked down the fire in a few minutes and were on the scene for about an hour performing overhaul.

The building was used as a workshop and contained several yard maintenance vehicles, a four-wheeler, tools, gas cylinders and other equipment. The contents were completely destroyed. No injuries were reported.