Seniors farmers market sites
by The Press and Standard | May 31, 2019 5:00 am
Last Updated: May 29, 2019 at 11:16 am
The Senior Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program (SFMNP) returns this summer with the goals of supplementing the diets of low-income seniors with fresh, nutritious produce and supporting South Carolina’s small farmers.
The seasonal USDA grant program allows individuals 60 and older to purchase unprocessed fruits and vegetables from authorized farmers’ markets, roadside stands and community-supported agriculture programs May through October 15.
Participants receive $25 in the form of five checks of $5 to spend at authorized locations. Checks are distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.
The vouchers will be issued:
St. Peters A.M.E. Church
300 Fishburne St., Walterboro
June 6: 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Cottageville Town Hall
72 Salley Ackerman Drive, Cottageville
June 12: 10 a.m.-noon
Green Pond Senior Center
29 Play Ground Lane, Green Pond
June 14: 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Eligibility Process
1. Attend a distribution event
2. Complete the application
3. Provide proof of identity and residence in the county
4. Self-declare amount of household income
5. If eligible, participants receive the $25 benefit
Individuals wishing to apply for homebound seniors must provide a statement from the senior granting permission to submit an application on their behalf. Proof of identity and proof of income for the homebound senior must be presented at the time of application.
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Walterboro Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.