Seniors farmers market sites

Last Updated: May 29, 2019 at 11:16 am

The Senior Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program (SFMNP) returns this summer with the goals of supplementing the diets of low-income seniors with fresh, nutritious produce and supporting South Carolina’s small farmers.

The seasonal USDA grant program allows individuals 60 and older to purchase unprocessed fruits and vegetables from authorized farmers’ markets, roadside stands and community-supported agriculture programs May through October 15.

Participants receive $25 in the form of five checks of $5 to spend at authorized locations. Checks are distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.

The vouchers will be issued:

St. Peters A.M.E. Church

300 Fishburne St., Walterboro

June 6: 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Cottageville Town Hall

72 Salley Ackerman Drive, Cottageville

June 12: 10 a.m.-noon

Green Pond Senior Center

29 Play Ground Lane, Green Pond

June 14: 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Eligibility Process

1. Attend a distribution event

2. Complete the application

3. Provide proof of identity and residence in the county

4. Self-declare amount of household income

5. If eligible, participants receive the $25 benefit

Individuals wishing to apply for homebound seniors must provide a statement from the senior granting permission to submit an application on their behalf. Proof of identity and proof of income for the homebound senior must be presented at the time of application.