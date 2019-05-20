Robert Wood | Obituaries
by The Press and Standard | May 20, 2019 12:22 pm
Robert Wood
Parker-Rhoden Funeral Home
WALTERBORO – Mr. Robert C. Wood passed away Saturday afternoon, May 18 2019 at the Veterans Victory House in Walterboro. He was 91.
Mr. Wood was born in Charlotte June 29, 1927 a son of the late Frank and Ruby Brown Wood. He served honorably in the United States Marine Corps during WWII as a Private First Class.
A graveside service, with military honors, will be held at the Beaufort National Cemetery Wednesday afternoon, May 22, 2019 at 1:00.
