Robert Wood | Obituaries

WALTERBORO – Mr. Robert C. Wood passed away Saturday afternoon, May 18 2019 at the Veterans Victory House in Walterboro. He was 91.

Mr. Wood was born in Charlotte June 29, 1927 a son of the late Frank and Ruby Brown Wood. He served honorably in the United States Marine Corps during WWII as a Private First Class.

A graveside service, with military honors, will be held at the Beaufort National Cemetery Wednesday afternoon, May 22, 2019 at 1:00.