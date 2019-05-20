Richard Carter, Sr. | Obituaries

HENDERSONVILLE – Mr. Richard Lee Carter Sr., husband of Mary Jane Chaplin Carter, moved on to Heaven Thursday afternoon, May 16, 2019 at his home in Hendersonville, surrounded by his devoted family, under the care of Amedisys Hospice. He was 90.

Mr. Carter was born in Ritter on August 11, 1928 a son of the late J.M. and Thelma Ritter Carter. From an early age he learned…and lived…the logging business. As a boy his family moved their home from location to location to log the forests of South Carolina. Mr. Carter always bragged that his father had personally “logged-out” the entire Santee Basin. After attending Clemson, he started working for Union Camp in Savannah, and later retired after 32 years with the company. His CB Handle was “The Pulpwood Man”, and later “Mr. Hay”. He farmed his entire life, and loved spending time outdoors with his cows and enjoying the natural world God created. He was a lifelong member of Salem United Methodist Church, and was also a member of the Walterboro Masonic Lodge #55, where he recently was recognized for 60 years of service. Mr. Carter loved his family dearly, and his proudest accomplishment was being a devoted husband, father and grandfather.

In addition to his wife of 67 years, he is survived by his children: Richard Lee Carter Jr. (Nancy), Bonnie Carter Steedly (John David), Lynn Carter Stroble (Ricky), and Michael Carter (Cindy). He has one sister, Mary Alice Carter Chant, ten grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren. When he was ten, his little sister Mildred “Millie” Carter passed away at the age of five.

The family wishes to express their love and appreciation to Amedisys Hospice, to Amedisys Home Health, and to his devoted caregivers for their care of Mr. Carter during his final days.

Funeral services will be held Saturday afternoon, May 18, 2019 at 4:00 in the Chapel of Parker-Rhoden Funeral Home, with burial following in the Stokes Cemetery near Hendersonville. The family will receive friends Friday afternoon, May 17, 2019 from 5-7 p.m., at Parker-Rhoden Funeral Home, 117 Paul Street in Walterboro. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Salem United Methodist Church, c/o Mayme Carter, 7099 Hendersonville Hwy., Walterboro, SC 29488.