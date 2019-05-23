Relay For Life 2019

May 22, 2019

By CINDY CROSBY

The 2019 Relay For Life fundraising event for the American Cancer Society was held Friday May 17 on the track at Colleton County Middle School.

It was a picture-perfect evening for approximately 20 teams participating in this year’s themed event “Relay Your Way.” According to the Relay For Life local website, 10 teams raised $22,768 for the American Cancer Society, with Bethel United Methodist Church accounting for over $9,300 of that total.

Each year, Colleton County comes together to honor cancer survivors and remember lost loved ones while raising money for the American Cancer Society. Staffed and coordinated by local volunteers, the event joins a movement of thousands of communities across the United States and in 27 countries to participate in an opening ceremony, survivor/caregiver walk and luminary lighting ceremony.

Founded by Dr. Gordy Klatt in Washington in 1985, Relay For Life is the largest fundraiser to save lives from cancer. During Relay events, members of each team take turns walking after participating in fundraisers leading up to the event. According to the national website, last year 2.7 million participants in the U.S. raised more than $279 million at more than 3,500 events to help the American Cancer Society.