Sparta Live

Photos: ‘Shrek’ by CCHS Chorus

by | May 23, 2019 5:00 pm

Last Updated: May 22, 2019 at 11:11 am

The CCHS Chorus presented “Shrek” over the weekend, ending Monday night.

No comments yet.

By submitting a comment you grant Walterboro Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.

© Copyright 2019 | Walterboro Live