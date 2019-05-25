Photos: Johnsville Mayfest 2019

Last Updated: May 22, 2019 at 11:49 am

The Johnsville Mayfest was held last weekend with a parade, vendors and jump castles for the kids. A gospel concert was held on Sunday. Above, County Councilman Phillip Taylor with CCHS Principal Maurice Cannon, who was grand marshal for the parade. CCHS prom queen India Stokes rode in the parade.