Photos: CPA kindergarten graduation

Last Updated: May 22, 2019 at 10:47 am

Colleton Preparatory’s kindergarten held graduation on Friday May 17.

Following a class memories slideshow and performances by the lower kindergarten, the graduates marched down the aisle in the gym and took the stage to receive their diplomas.

Graduates are: Peyton Craven, Cohen DuBoise, Addisyn Godley, Austyn Fralix, Evie Hiott, Finley Marvin, Sophia Phillips, Eli Sineath, Shylah Smith, RealaTerrapin, Landon Varnadoe, Grady Williams, Hazel Benton, Adrian Cook, Lincoln Langdale, Raelynn Lyons, Annalee Nettles, Jonathan Ni, Madisyn Padgett, Payton Padgett, Chase Terry, Ryleigh Todd, Mason Walling and Eli Wells.