Patricia Caudillo | Obituaries

Patricia Caudillo

Patricia Caudillo

Brice Herndon, Funeral Chapels and Crematory

WALTERBORO – Mrs. Patricia Ann Caudillo, 51, of Walterboro, went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ Monday evening, May 13, 2019.

Born December 11, 1967 she was a daughter of the late Cleo Pete Norris, Sr. and the late Margie Ackerman Lyons.

Funeral services were conducted 2 o’clock Saturday afternoon, May 18, 2019, from The Brice W. Herndon and Sons Funeral Chapel, Walterboro. Interment followed in Ackerman Cemetery at Red Oak in Cottageville.