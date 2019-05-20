Patricia Caudillo | Obituaries
by The Press and Standard | May 20, 2019 11:55 am
Patricia Caudillo
Brice Herndon, Funeral Chapels and Crematory
WALTERBORO – Mrs. Patricia Ann Caudillo, 51, of Walterboro, went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ Monday evening, May 13, 2019.
Born December 11, 1967 she was a daughter of the late Cleo Pete Norris, Sr. and the late Margie Ackerman Lyons.
Funeral services were conducted 2 o’clock Saturday afternoon, May 18, 2019, from The Brice W. Herndon and Sons Funeral Chapel, Walterboro. Interment followed in Ackerman Cemetery at Red Oak in Cottageville.
