Paramedics honored for life-saving efforts

Last Updated: May 29, 2019 at 10:36 am

Submitted photo

MUSC HONORS. Three Colleton County Fire-Rescue Firefighter-Paramedics were honored for their efforts to save the life of a young accident victim in ceremonies held May 24. Left to right are Christopher Dukes, Kristen Dias, Dr. Asha Kumar-Veerswamy and Samuel Potts. Dr. Kumar-Veerswamy nominated the trio of firefighters for the special recognition.

Three Colleton County firefighter-paramedics were among the emergency responders from three counties recognized by MUSC’s Children’s Hospital staff for exemplary care for the successful resuscitation of a pediatric patient.

Colleton County Fire-Rescue’s Kristen Dias, Samuel Potts and Christopher Dukes, who responded to a multiple-vehicle crash in April, were called on to assist a child in cardiac arrest. Bystanders had been performing CPR on the child prior to their arrival.

Dias and Potts were on duty, staffing the ambulance station at the Cottageville fire station. Dukes, who was off-duty, also responded to the scene.

The crew worked the patient at the scene, successfully regaining a pulse and transported the child to the Pediatric Trauma Center at MUSC.

The team was nominated for the award by MUSC pediatrician Dr. Asha Kumar-Veerswamy.

Fire Commission Chairman LaVern Polk, Chief Barry McRoy, Battalion Chiefs Jones and Campbell attended the ceremony held on the Greenway at MUSC the morning of May 24.