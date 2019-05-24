Ortha Nelson | Obituaries
by The Press and Standard | May 24, 2019 9:51 am
Ortha Nelson
Koger’s Mortuary Service, Inc.
Jacksonboro – Ortha Bell Nelson, 62, died May 21, 2019.
She was born July 28, 1956.
Funeral arrangements are pending and will be announced by the funeral home.
