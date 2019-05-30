One more day of 100+ temps, then cools off to 96

Last Updated: May 30, 2019 at 11:26 am

But chance of rain increases to 30% on Friday. Bad news, chance of rain disappears over weekend.

From National Weather Service Charleston:

Another round of unseasonably hot temperatures will again impact southeast Georgia and southeast South Carolina today, including the Charleston and Savannah metro areas. Highs are forecast to peak around 100 degrees away from the immediate coast this afternoon. With relative humidity expected to be slightly higher today, heat index values could rise into the 100-104 degree range. Heat of this magnitude, especially so early in the season, could become hazardous if precautions are not taken. Daily record high temperatures could occur again at both the Charleston and Savannah International Airports.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible and drink plenty of water. DO NOT leave children or pets unattended in a hot vehicle.