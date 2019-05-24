One Cent: The Loop Project most expensive

Last Updated: May 22, 2019 at 11:35 am

Later this year, the most expensive project on the list of 13 — the city’s I-95 Business Loop Improvement — will move into high gear. A total of $6,646,947 in sales tax proceeds was dedicated to that capital project.

About $900,000 from the sales tax revenue has been mingled with other funding sources to cover the cost of the section of the loop project currently underway between Elizabeth and Benson streets.

While that work is underway, the city has submitted the plans for the next step to the South Carolina Department of Transportation for review. That next phase will cover the work from I-95’s Exit 53 to Bells Highway. Walterboro City Manager Jeff Molinari, earlier this year, said that project will be paid exclusively out of sales tax.

The city hopes to move forward with seeking bids for that project as soon as the work on Jefferies Boulevard between Elizabeth and Benson streets is completed and SCDOT has signed off on the plans. The city decided to do all of the Snider’s Highway and Jefferies Boulevard at the same time to hopefully see some economy of scale in the contract prices, Molinari explained several months ago.

Another project still awaiting construction is the county’s new consumer service center; the sales tax ballot committed $1.9 million to that work. Colleton County Administrator Kevin Griffin said the service center is currently in design. “The scope of it changed a little when the other properties (the school district office building and the Benson Street properties) came available,” Griffin said. “The sheriff has just now gotten out of the Padgett building, which would kind of allow things to move as well.”

Griffin envisions the consumer service center as being the last Capital Project Sales Tax project to get underway.

The delay in moving forward on the service center planning and construction served another purpose. “We also did not want all projects to go to bid at the same time to allow for absorption in the local construction market.”

Also still on the drawing board is providing water and wastewater service to Venture Park. The ballot issue allocated $700,000 for water and wastewater service to the economic development sites Airport Parcel C and Venture Park. Airport Parcel C is completed. Stieglitz said Venture Park is still in the design phase and no date has been set to begin the bidding process.

One of 2014’s proposed projects, the allocation of $1.5 million toward the creation of a Colleton County Rural Water System, slipped quietly out of existence. The state of water service in the western portion of the county, led the members of the committee reviewing and prioritizing the proposed projects to address the issue in two allocations.

In addition to the proposed funding for a rural water system, the priority list of funding also included $210,000 for new well pumps and backup generators for the Lodge, Smoaks and Williams water services. The plan was to have the seed money available if the three communities decided to combine to form a regional water system.

If that plan fell through, the three communities would receive the funding for the wells and generators.

“The rural water system portion reverted back to the county for selected water sewer projects for economic development, etc. if a rural water system plan was not developed within 24 months,” Griffin explained.

When that two-year time limit elapsed, county council appropriated $396,130 of the sales tax funds for the Smoaks system replacement.

Griffin said the remaining funds from the rural water system proposal have not been dedicated to any specific project at this time.

Carpenter said the sales tax collections “have exceeded the annual debt service on the bonds to date, though this excess is needed for higher debt service in the upcoming years, as well as the final bond payment due after the termination of the tax.”

The sales tax remains in effect until April 30, 2023.