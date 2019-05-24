One Cent: Funding the future

Last Updated: May 22, 2019 at 11:36 am

Colleton County Administrator Kevin Griffin has been pleased with how the work with the Capital Projects Sales Tax has played out.

He is not alone.

Walterboro Mayor Bill Young said that the voters’ passage of the sales tax sent a message.

“It speaks to our progressive nature and our willingness to invest in ourselves as we move forward. To outsiders looking at us for possible business and industrial development, this is an important distinction,” Young said.

The proceeds from the sales tax dedicated to Walterboro projects are helping to prepare the city for the future.

“One only has to drive through Walterboro on Jefferies Boulevard to see that there is a great deal of activity,” Young said.

A portion of the $6.6 million assigned to the city’s I-95 Business Loop Project is helping to cover the costs of the loop project work currently underway on Jefferies Boulevard between Elizabeth and Benson streets.

That work dovetails into the city’s work to construct a new discovery center and amphitheater.

The remainder of the sales tax allocation will be put to work later this year to pay for the rest of the loop project between the interstate’s Exit 53 and Bells Highway.

“When complete, the loop project will entice travelers on I-95 to come into Walterboro, benefitting our local businesses,” the mayor said.

The city, Young added, also benefits from some of the Capital Project Sales Tax projects undertaken by the county.

“The renovation of Hampton Street Auditorium, an important local landmark, is another plus for the City of Walterboro and Colleton County. The Colleton Civic Center is now a great venue for theatrical and musical productions, creating performance and entertainment opportunities right here at home,” Young said.

“The beautiful new terminal at the Lowcountry Regional Airport is nearing completion. This updated facility makes us an even more attractive, accessible and comfortable location for air travelers from around the country and region. It also promotes Walterboro and Colleton County as a prime location for development,” Young added.

Edisto Beach Mayor Jane Darby said the sales tax allocation of $4 million to the community’s beach renourishment proposal was vital in seeing the project become a reality, despite the roadblocks thrown up by the series of hurricanes and tropical storms that have hit the beach in recent years.

Darby said, “Edisto Beach was able to design a project which was scheduled for the fall of 2016. Hurricane Matthew hit the beach prior to the beginning of the project. However, due to the savings of the town and the Capital Project Sales Tax, we will able to apply for grants and match FEMA funds because we had a ‘shovel ready project.’”

“We are extremely grateful to the citizens of Colleton County for choosing our project to be funded in the Capital Project Sales Tax referendum and for their vote for the listed projects,” the mayor said.

“Our late mayor was fond of saying that ‘a healthy beach is a wealthy beach.’ Thanks to Colleton County, we are once again a healthy beach,” Darby said.

“In turn we are proud that because of the healthy beach, we are able to financially contribute to the Colleton County budget for the benefit of all citizens of the county,” she added.