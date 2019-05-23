New memorial to be unveiled at Memorial Day ceremony

Last Updated: May 22, 2019 at 10:51 am

A memorial entitled the Global War on Terrorism will be unveiled at the annual Memorial Day Ceremony on Monday May 27 at 9 a.m. at the waterfall on Washington Street.

The progra m, organized by the Colleton County Veterans Council, will include Major General Roy Van McCarty, S.C. Adjutant General, as the keynote speaker.

The first Colleton County Veterans War Memorial dedication was held on May 28, 1990, to honor the soldiers of Colleton County who lost their lives while serving their country. The names of 112 soldiers who died in service during World War I, World War II, the Korean and Vietnam Wars are listed at the War Memorial.

Last year, the Veterans Council met with two of the original committee members, Donald Davis and Johnnie Thompson, to obtain approval to install a memorial entitled Global War on Terrorism.

SFC Alvin Boatwright of Lodge served in the U.S. Army, 170th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Operation Enduring Freedom. He and three servicemen were killed on June 18, 2011, while serving in Uruzgan Province, Afghanistan.

“SFC Boatwright was a courageous leader who served his country with great distinction and pride. On this Memorial Day, we will honor him and all of our service men and women who paid the supreme sacrifice in defense of our freedom,” said Colleton Veterans Affairs Officer Janet Smith.

The unveiling and dedication with take place following Major General McCarty’s speech and a patriotic medley by the Colleton County High School Chorus.

A large turnout for the dedication of the memorial is expected. In the event of inclement weather, the ceremony will be moved to the National Guard Armory.

For additional info, contact Mr. Holmes, 843 908-2123, or Bob Tiegs, 843 908-9732.

Veterans Victory House

A Memorial Day Service will be held at Veterans Victory House on Monday May 27 at 10:30 a.m.

Guest speaker will be Master Chief Petty Officer LaDon K. Washington. Washington retired from Navy Recruiting District Jacksonville, Fla., as Command Master Chief in December 2015.

He was born on Jan. 12, 1968 and is a native of Walterboro. He graduated from Walterboro High School and enlisted in the Navy on April 27, 1988.

He retired honorably from the United States Navy after serving over 27 years. He was trained on land and at sea in places such as: Guantanamo Bay Cuba; Naval Station, Mayport; Naval Air Station, Jacksonville, Fla.; McClellan, Ala.; San Diego, Calif.; Kings Bay, Ga.; Providence, R.I.; Commander Anti-Terrorism and Naval Security Forces, Chesapeake, Va.; USS Yosemite (AD-19); USS Underwood (FFG-36), USS DE WERT (FFG 45); and Navy Recruiting District Jacksonville, Fla., along with others.

He is a graduate of the Senior Enlisted Academy (SEA), Class 144 (Gold), Certified Manager (CM), James Madison University Certified Homeland Security (CHS V) and American Board for Certification in Homeland Security.

His awards and decorations include: Meritorious Service Medal; Joint Commendation Medal; Navy and Marie Corps Commendation Medal; Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal; Army Achievement Medal and others.