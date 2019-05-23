New fountain will decorate courthouse lawn

Last Updated: May 22, 2019 at 10:48 am

Charlie Dunlap and his three-man crew have taken over the southeastern corner of Jefferies Highway and East Washington Street.

Dunlap, senior project manager for the Water Features division of Gregory Electric of Columbia, is leading the company’s efforts to turn the Colleton Courthouse corner into the home of a new public fountain that represents a major facet of the latest stage of the city’s I-95 Business Loop project.

The city awarded the contract for the renovation work on Jefferies Boulevard, between Elizabeth and Benson streets, to Wildwood Contractors.

Gregory Electric was hired to install the fountain.

Gregory Electric, Dunlap said, has installed fountains throughout the southeast and up and down the Eastern Seaboard. The crew working the Walterboro project, he said, has approximately 60 years’ experience in building fountains and other public water features.

Dunlap said the crew is installing “a classic design,” a type of fountain that has gained popularity in public settings like the grounds of county courthouses.

On May 16, the crew was busy installing the inside concrete form for the wall that will encircle the fountain. On May 17, the form of the outside wall went up, soon followed by pouring the concrete between the two plywood forms.

Walterboro City Manager Hank Amundson, who has been assigned to the city’s eyes and ears on the loop project as well as the work to retrofit an old Jefferies Boulevard building into the Walterboro Wildlife Sanctuary’s Discovery Center, admits he had a steep learning curve when it came to public fountains.

“As a person who had never seen a major fountain go in, I thought one spigot, one drain,” Amundson said. He was wrong. “That’s pretty serious plumbing.”

Dunlap said his favorite part of his decades installing fountains comes when the structure comes to life, when the water begins flowing. That’s when he gets to watch the smiling faces as the fountain goes to work.

While Gregory Electric’s workers were busy on the eastern side of Jefferies Boulevard, workers from Wildwood were in the midst of improving the western side of the street. Across from the courthouse, the old sidewalk was gone and a team of workers was moving dirt. Wildwood is handling the installation of the underground electrical lines that will power the ornamental street lighting. Closer to Benson Street, another Wildwood team was installing the new oyster shell sidewalks.

Soon the sidewalk work on Jefferies will move over to the eastern side of the roadway.

The sidewalk work for the most part had been delayed until after the Colleton County Rice Festival. Jefferies Boulevard at the courthouse has been a prime viewing location for the Rice Festival parade and Hampton Street, near Jefferies Boulevard, has become home to the annual Dock Dogs competition.

In addition to ensuring the road work did not impede the festival, the contractor needed to review all the placements of ornamental street lighting, directional signs and trees involved in the loop project.

Amundson said the work should be completed in July or August.