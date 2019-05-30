Ned Willis, Jr. | Obituaries

Ned Willis, Jr.

Brice Herndon, Funeral Chapels and Crematory

WALTERBORO – Mr. Edward Legare Willis, Jr., known by all as “Ned”, age 52, of Walterboro, entered into rest Tuesday afternoon, May 28, 2019.

Born May 25, 1967, in Walterboro, South Carolina, he was the son of Mr. Edward Legare “Eddie” Willis, Sr. and Mrs. Patsy Byrd Willis. He was a graduate of Clemson University, Class of 1990, where he received his Bachelor degree in Accounting. Through the years, he remained true to his Alma Mater and always supported his Clemson Tigers. A true Entrepreneur and a successful businessman, he was the owner and operator of the well-known and iconic “Pak A Sak” Stores in Walterboro, which over the years has become a true staple of a community he dearly loved. He was a member of Cottageville United Methodist Church and was a Master Mason having been a member of Round Lodge No. 270 – Ancient Free Masons in Cottageville. He was formerly active in the Elks Lodge. He enjoyed the outdoors and more than anything loved being on the water with his boys fishing, riding Jet Skis or participating in any other form of water sports. Ned will always be remembered for the over generous spirit he possessed, always willing to give to anyone in need, and the loving nature he had.

Surviving in addition to his parents, Eddie and Patsy of Cottageville are: the loving mother of his children, Mrs. Rhonda DeVries Willis; two sons, Edward Legare “Lee” Willis, III and Logan Gale Willis both of Walterboro; and a sister, Penny Willis Thomas and her husband Mitchell Warren Thomas of Cottageville along with their daughter, Ashley Thomas Fry and her husband Josh and their children Gabriel and Harper. He is also survived by three uncles, The Reverend Alfred Willis and his wife Lenora of Saint Stephens, Donnie Byrd and his wife Patsy of Round O, and Johnny Branton of Summerville as well as a beloved host of cousins. He was preceded in death by an aunt, Cherie Byrd Branton.

Flowers will be accepted or for those that desire, the family has suggested that memorial contributions be directed in his memory to the following: Shriners Hospital for Children, 950 W Faris Road, Greenville, South Carolina 29605; or to, Fair Haven Men’s Home, Post Office Box 597, Saint Stephens, South Carolina 29479.

The relatives and friends of the Willis family are invited to attend the funeral services for Ned Willis which will be conducted 11 o’clock Saturday morning, June 1, 2019, from The Brice W. Herndon and Sons Funeral Chapel, Walterboro. The Reverend Alfred Willis and The Reverend Leo Roy officiating. Interment with Masonic Rites will follow in Cottageville Cemetery, Old Jacksonboro Road, Cottageville.

The family will receive friends during a time of visitation this Friday from 5 o’clock until 8 o’clock at the funeral home.