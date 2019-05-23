National animal rescue promoter to host meet & greet at Hallie Hill Animal Sanctuary this Saturday

WHO: Lee Asher, with The Asher House, will host a meet and greet event at Hallie Hill Animal Sanctuary in Hollywood this Saturday, May 25 to help raise awareness for the 200+ animals in the care of the sanctuary.

WHAT: From 11am – 1pm, the community is invited to come out to Hallie Hill Animal Sanctuary to meet Lee and his team, tour the sanctuary, and meet adoptable animals.

Asher, who recently appeared on The Ellen Show, travels the country in an RV with his nine rescue dogs, partnering with local shelters along the way to highlight the amazing, but often overlooked animals available for adoption. Lee has selected Hallie Hill Animal Sanctuary to be one of those stops.

For more information on Hallie Hill Animal Sanctuary, visit Halliehill.com . For more information about The Asher House, visit TheAsherHouse.com

WHERE/WHEN:

Saturday, May 25

11 a.m.-1 p.m.



Hallie Hill Animal Sanctuary