Murder suspect surrenders

Last Updated: May 29, 2019 at 10:23 am

Lennon Jerrod Colleton, 30, of Walterboro, walked into the Colleton County Detention Center the morning of May 27 and surrendered on a murder charge filed in connection with an early April shooting.

For over a week, investigators with the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office had been negotiating Colleton and his attorney to arrange his turning himself into authorities.

Colleton appeared before a county magistrate approximately an hour after the surrender for a bond hearing on the murder charge.

The magistrate handling the bond hearing ordered Colleton held in the detention center without bond. Only a circuit court judge can set a bond for a murder suspect.

Colleton was charged in connection with the death of Derrick “Malik” Rhodes, 22, of Walterboro on April 1, the same day Rhodes’ mother filed a missing persons report with the sheriff’s office.

She told the deputy handling the missing person report she last saw her son getting into his black 2014 Honda Accord coupe with another male on the afternoon of April 1. He told his mother he was giving the other man a ride to his home.

Rhodes’ mother became concerned when repeated calls to her son went unanswered. Later in the day, his cell phone was turned off.

On April 2, Rhodes’ body was found inside the Honda Accord, which was parked at a boat landing in the Yemassee area.

Chief Deputy Coroner Richard Carter was called to the boat landing and pronounced Rhodes dead at 2 p.m. He sustained a gunshot wound to the head.

Carter reported that indications were that Rhodes had been shot to death on April 1.