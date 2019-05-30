Memorial Day downtown

There were few empty seats during the Colleton County Veterans Council’s Memorial Day observance on East Washington Street.

Those who decided to stand throughout the annual observance, held in front of the Colleton County Veterans War Memorial every year since it was dedicated in 1990, could have filled those seats.

Beginning at 9 a.m., the sun was already beating down on those gathered to remember county residents who gave their lives in defense of the United States.

Janet D. Smith, the current Colleton County Veterans Affairs Officer, handled the dedication of the new memorial for the Global War on Terrorism.

As she spoke, members of the Colleton County Veterans’ Council presented plaques to Julie Boatwright, the widow of SFC Alvin A. Boatwright, and his parents the Rev. Israel and Mary Boatwright. SFC Boatwright was the only name inscribed on the new granite memorial.

James A. White, former Colleton County Veterans Affairs Officer, handled the master of ceremony duties including the introduction of the guest speaker Major General R. Van McCarty, the state’s Adjutant General.

The Colleton County High School NJROTC handled the presentation, posting and retrieval of the colors. Members of three local Girl Scout troops lead the audience in the Pledge of Allegiance and the Colleton County High School Chorus sang the “Star Spangled Banner,” as well as a patriotic medley later in the program.

The ceremony ended with the Veterans Council laying a wreath in front of the memorial, followed by a three-round volley rifle salute and the playing of “Taps” by the Colleton County Honor Guard.

Walterboro Mayor Bill Young and Colleton County Council Chairman Joseph Flowers provided welcomes to those attending the ceremony.

Elder Phillip Taylor of Saints Center Ministries offered the invocation and benediction.