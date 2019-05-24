Memorial Day ceremony Monday at the waterfall
by The Press and Standard | May 24, 2019 5:00 am
Last Updated: May 21, 2019 at 11:33 am
The annual Memorial Day Ceremony will be held Monday May 27 at 9 a.m. at the waterfall on Washington Street.
Keynote speaker will be Army Major Gen. Ron Van McCarty, S.C. Adjutant General.
A dedication of the War Memorial will be held in honor of SFC Alvin A. Boatwright and all the service men and women who died in defense of our freedom during the Global War on Terror.
In case of inclement weather, the ceremony will be at the National Guard Armory, 849 Cottageville Hwy.
For information call Johnny Holmes, 843-908-2123, or VA Officer Janet Smith, 843-549-1412.
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Walterboro Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.