Memorial Day ceremony Monday at the waterfall

Last Updated: May 21, 2019 at 11:33 am

The annual Memorial Day Ceremony will be held Monday May 27 at 9 a.m. at the waterfall on Washington Street.

Keynote speaker will be Army Major Gen. Ron Van McCarty, S.C. Adjutant General.

A dedication of the War Memorial will be held in honor of SFC Alvin A. Boatwright and all the service men and women who died in defense of our freedom during the Global War on Terror.

In case of inclement weather, the ceremony will be at the National Guard Armory, 849 Cottageville Hwy.

For information call Johnny Holmes, 843-908-2123, or VA Officer Janet Smith, 843-549-1412.