May is Mental Health Month

Last Updated: May 22, 2019 at 10:24 am

Mental illness effects approximately one in five American adults (46.6 million) in a given year. The stigma is one of the main factors that keeps people from seeking help.

The month of May is observed as Mental Health Month in the United States. Along with many national organizations such as NAMI and Mental Health America, Colleton Medical Center spotlights Mental Health Month to raise awareness about the importance of mental health and to fight against the stigma associated with mental health disorders.

Most symptoms of mental illness are treatable. Early diagnosis and treatment can lead to better outcomes.

“There are a lot of myths about mental illness which make people fearful to seek treatment and lead people to hide their symptoms,” says Melissa Camp, director of behavioral health at Colleton Medical Center. “Approximately 56% of American adults with mental illness do not receive treatment. The more we work to decrease the stigma and increase access to care, the more likely we are to improve this statistic,” Camp said.

Lack of open communication may prevent some people with mental health conditions from seeking help. Communication tips that help are:

• Prepare: think about what you want to say and write down any questions you may have for a provider or loved one.

• Think about what’s important to you: knowing what you want and need before you begin a talk can help your treatment team understand what is important to you.

• Listen: it is important to hear and understand what your treatment team or loved ones are telling you.

• Be honest: You can give someone a better idea of what you want and need if you are honest and open about what symptoms you are experiencing.

“Mental illness effects all of our lives and families in some way. Through consistently and openly sharing messages about the importance of mental health and well-being, we can create a culture where people feel safe to seek treatment and share openly about their experiences,” said Camp.

Colleton Medical Center is showing support of Mental Health Month by lighting up the hospital building green for the entire month of May. This Mental Health Month, join the conversation with Colleton Medical Center and help fight the stigma.