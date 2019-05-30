Man trapped under backhoe

An adult male was injured when the backhoe he was loading on a trailer fell into the ditch May 25 shortly before noon.

A witness said the man was driving the backhoe onto a trailer in the 900 block of Strickland Farm Road west of Smoaks when the backhoe fell sideways into the ditch. The man fell to the ground and the backhoe overturned around him.

Initial reports indicated the man was trapped under the backhoe, but firefighter-paramedics found him in the cab space protected by the roll cage.

He sustained multiple, non-life threatening injuries. Crews pulled him from the backhoe, and then transported him to Colleton Medical Center for additional treatment.