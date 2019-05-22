Man rescued in Ashepoo River

Last Updated: May 22, 2019 at 11:29 am

Members of Colleton County Sheriff’s Office, Colleton County Fire-Rescue and South Carolina Department of Natural Resources were called to the Ashepoo River the morning of May 16 when a man reported his boat was filling with water and had become stuck. Safety forces removed the man from the water-filled boat and then brought the man and his boat to shore.