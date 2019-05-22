Man rescued in Ashepoo River
by The Press and Standard | May 22, 2019 5:00 pm
Last Updated: May 22, 2019 at 11:29 am
Members of Colleton County Sheriff’s Office, Colleton County Fire-Rescue and South Carolina Department of Natural Resources were called to the Ashepoo River the morning of May 16 when a man reported his boat was filling with water and had become stuck. Safety forces removed the man from the water-filled boat and then brought the man and his boat to shore.
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Walterboro Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.