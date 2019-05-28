‘Making It Grow’ receives two Telly awards

South Carolina Educational Television (SCETV) today announced that “Making it Grow,” the network’s weekly, live-interactive television program about gardening received two Telly awards when the list of winners was released May 20. The show’s prescribed burn segment received a bronze award in the education category, and its holiday special received a bronze award in the information category.

Now in its 40th year, the Telly Awards annually showcase the best work created within television and across video for all screens. Receiving more than 12,000 entries from all 50 states and five continents, Telly Award winners represent work from some of the most respected advertising agencies, television stations, production companies and publishers from around the world.

“Making It Grow,” which debuted in October 1993, is a live call-in program produced by a partnership between SCETV and Clemson University. Hosted by Amanda McNulty, the crew includes Clemson Extension Agents Terasa Lott and Tony Melton, other featured Clemson Extension agents and guests and Dr. John Nelson from the University of South Carolina Herbarium.

For more information on "Making it Grow," visit http://mig.org . The full list of the 40th Annual Telly Awards winners can be found at www.tellyawards.com/winners

“For more than 25 years, “Making it Grow” has been a staple for SCETV and a tremendous resource for the people of this state. Knowing all the hard work that goes into producing a weekly, interactive show, I’m elated that “Making it Grow” is getting the recognition that it so rightfully deserves.” –SCETV President and CEO Anthony Padgett

“It’s rewarding when we partner with agents and others in bringing knowledge and entertainment to our viewers; and it’s especially rewarding that they are recognized for their background and innovation.” –“Making it Grow” Host Amanda McNulty

