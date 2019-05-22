Longtime USC-Salk Baseball Coach Bubba Dorman resigns

Last Updated: May 22, 2019 at 10:08 am

By CINDY CROSBY

cindyc4@yahoo.com

The University of South Carolina Salkehatchie issued a press release dated May 14 stating that longtime Head Baseball Coach Bubba Dorman resigned effective May 31. Dorman served as the head coach of the Indians for 14 years.

Details from the press release are as follows:

Coach Bubba Dorman, head baseball coach at USC Salkehatchie, has announced that he will be leaving USC Salkehatchie as of May 31, 2019 to pursue other opportunities in baseball. The campus will begin the search process for a new head baseball coach immediately.

Jane Brewer, USC Salkehatchie Director of Athletics, said “Coach Dorman has been a phenomenal coach at USC Salkehatchie for 14 years and has built our baseball program to a high level. His care of the facilities including the field have made our baseball field one of the best in the Region. His mentoring and coaching of hundreds of young men over those 14 years has made them not only good baseball players, but good men. We are saddened by his choice to leave but wish him the very best as he moves on to other opportunities in baseball.”

Former players of Coach Dorman’s chimed in on the University of South Carolina Salkehatchie Athletics Facebook page praising his commitment to his players and the program and wishing him well on new endeavors. A few comments from the posts are as follows:

“I wouldn’t be who I am today if it wasn’t for Coach Dorman. He is a man of his word and just a true baseball coach through and through. Coach Dorman is the definition of class.” – Robby Assemany

“This guy gave me a legit shot at playing baseball at the collegiate level. Sad to see him leave, but happy for the other opportunities that have been presented to him. He deserves it.” – Randolph Brown

“He was the first coach who challenged me and demanded me to be better. I never would have become the player I was if it wasn’t for him.” – Ali Williams

“Part of me hates to hear that he’s leaving, and the other part is happy for what the future holds for him. He is a phenomenal coach, mentor and human being. Not too many people leave a footprint in my heart like Bubba did and always will.” – Kym Bishop

“Thankful for the opportunity this man gave me to continue playing baseball after high school. I’m still applying the lessons learned from him daily and appreciative of the time he gave all of us to be better men.” – Bryson Allen

“One of the greatest to ever coach the game of baseball! So thankful for all the life lessons I gained while playing baseball under Coach ‘Bubba’ — I will forever be grateful.” – Mike Jackson