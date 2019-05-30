Lodge man injured by gunshot

An adult male was critically injured after he received an accidental gunshot wound to the torso the morning of May 26 in the 8000 block of Lodge Highway.

Firefighter-paramedics treated him at the scene then transported him to the nearby baseball field to meet with the CARE Flight helicopter. He was transferred to the flight crew and flown in critical condition to the Trauma Center at MUSC in Charleston.

The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office investigated the incident.