Local Republicans attend state convention

Last Updated: May 22, 2019 at 10:21 am

More than 1,000 delegates, alternates and visitors attended the state convention of the South Carolina Republican Party Saturday May 18 at River Bluff High School in Lexington. Dr. Luke Clamp, principal of the “Palmetto’s Finest” school, welcomed the attendees.

Lori Bell, David Blocker, Janis K. Blocker, Mary Anne Cannady, Joe Flowers, Susan McCaskill, Kimber Santorella, and Gene Whetsell were the elected delegates from Colleton County. Jim Barrett and Glenn Posey were the alternate delegates.

Senator Lindsay Graham provided a Chick-fil-A breakfast for the attendees and addressed the convention. Governor Henry McMaster, Lt. Governor Pamela Evette, Supt. of Education Molly Spearman, State Treasurer Curtis Loftis, Sec. of State Mark Hammond and Comptroller General Eckstrom were guest speakers. Commissioner of Agriculture Hugh Weathers sang the National Anthem to open the convention meeting.