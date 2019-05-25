Letters to the Editor | Opinion

Last Updated: May 22, 2019 at 11:39 am

A Memorial Day tribute to our fallen veterans

Dear Editor:

On the early morning of June 6, 1944 or D-Day, there was a full moon playing hide and seek among the scattered grey clouds that created a night light on the fields of Normandy. Soaring silently through those clouds was a formation of C-47 transports flying at low altitude and towing a glider that held 13 soldiers. When cut loose, the glider would have limited flying time for the pilot to find his target and put his aircraft on the ground. There was anti-aircraft flak as they approached the landing at an air speed of 70 miles per hour. The uneven terrain often created crashes that killed many of the pilots and soldiers on board. A local soldier, Marion Givens, from Ruffin was riding in one of the gliders and was one of those killed on D-Day.

Meanwhile in another theater of the war:

In the South Pacific in a country far from home a battle is about to begin. It is eerily quiet along the front lines of this battlefield. The enemy is dug in and will fight to the end. A soldier is writing a letter home on the back of his family pictures. He knows what will happen in a few hours and he is trying to express his love and fears on the limited space of a few precious scraps of paper. He is facing the reality he may die this morning, and he is making peace with his God and trying to say all of the right things to his family back home. He wants to tell them he is proud to be where he is and he is proud to defend his country and protect their freedoms but, mostly, he speaks of his love for them, how much he misses them. And when he is finished with his last letter home, he will pray.

Then, at the crack of dawn, somewhere the order is given, and all **** breaks loose. Unwavering machine gunfire, mortar fire, artillery fire and shouts of “Let’s go men!” can be heard up and down the line. The American GI does what he has done throughout history. He leaves the safety of his foxhole and charges up the hill to fight the enemy and meet his destiny.

Our soldiers have done things similar to this thousands of times in order to win the battle and win the war. Most people have no idea how special that person serving in their nation’s uniform really is. In their role as soldiers, they will fight and kill on the battlefield; then the next day help build a school for the local children. Each of them is willing, and often do, lay down their life to protect others.

When the fighting is over, they will return home to their families and be a wife and mother or a husband and father. They will coach Little League baseball, sing in the church choir, vote in every election, and be an example to their children and family. Many will struggle with a lifetime of depression and commit suicide. Your veterans have served and sacrificed and when they joined they signed a blank check pledging their life to their country.

Those soldiers who are killed in action lose their family, their future and their dreams. A mother and father lose their son, a wife loses her husband, brothers and sisters lose a sibling. And perhaps the biggest loss is suffered by the children. They lose their dad or mother, their mentor, their teacher. They will never be there for little league games, high school football, cheer leading, high school graduation or their wedding day. Their death follows them through childhood and into adulthood as they struggle to understand a common question: “Why me? Why my dad? Why my mom?”

This Memorial Day honors those who served and sacrificed, but honoring our soldiers and veterans should be a year-round goal. If you have never seen a military cemetery, go on the internet and Google “Loraine France Military Cemetery.” Look at the rows and rows of little white crosses.

Pause for a minute and take it all in and remember these 10,849 crosses represent just a small portion of the over 400,000 American soldiers killed during World War II. American soldiers who made the ultimate sacrifice to win back freedom for not only all of Europe, but the rest of the world as well. Remember the dreams and goals of these soldiers are buried here also. Remember the families that lost a loved one and now live with only a memory.

Now, look again at those rows and rows of crosses: Can you see why freedom is never free? Rest assured there is not a more gracious and appreciative person than a soldier or veteran who receives a “thank you” for their service. Do it this Memorial Day! Do it every day!

Noel Ison

Walterboro

Should building

be torn down?

Dear Editor:

Sometimes local governments do good things, and sometimes they show favoritism to friends. I call your attention to the fact that the City of Walterboro treats people differently.

The City of Walterboro is known for planting many plants on the interstate to upgrade the image of the city. It also makes most people keep up the appearance of their property at their expense.

Apparently, this does not apply to an ex-mayor and his building on Jefferies Boulevard. It is a disgrace to the City of Walterboro and all of Colleton County.

Please drive by and given your opinions to whether or not all people are treated the same in Walterboro.

Could we improve this situation?

John Freeman

Round O

Band students were a pleasure

Dear Editor:

It was my pleasure to escort the Band of Blue on its trip to Washington, D.C., in April.

Colleton County should be very proud to have a band that has the honor to march in these parades over the years.

The students were very respectful of all the adults who were along on the trip. Mr. Finigan’s staff was very helpful with the organization of the four buses.

I think the highlight of the trip was being able to meet the two senators from our state and have a picture made with them on the Capitol steps. Senator Graham and Senator Scott were very gracious to all.

After the students had marched in the parade, we met at the Iwo Jima Memorial Park for lunch. There were tears in most of the adults’ eyes when a bus carrying an Honor Flight stopped to see the monument. Our students lined up to shake their hands and thank them for their service.

I hope to see the Band of Blue march in many more parades!

Lynah Crosby

Lynah’s Tours

Smoaks

Walterboro

needs an Uber

Dear Editor:

Why aren’t some enterprising people doing Lyft or Uber in Walterboro? We sure need it.

Mary Gallagher

Walterboro