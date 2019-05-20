James Poole, Jr. | Obituaries

Brice Herndon, Funeral Chapels and Crematory

GREEN POND – Mr. James A. Poole, Jr., known by all as “Jimmy”, age 75, entered into rest Sunday afternoon, May 20, 2019, surrounded by his family in his home in Green Pond while under the care of Amedisys Hospice.

Born September 20, 1943 in South Boston, Virginia, he was the son of the late James Aaron Poole, Sr. and the late Mabel Atwell Poole. He served in the National Guard and was a longtime employee of Nettles Sand Company which eventually became J. H. Hiers Construction in Walterboro, where he retired after many faithful years of service as a Heavy Equipment Operator. He attended Jacksonboro Baptist Church. Jimmy will always be remembered for the love he possessed for his family and time spent on his John Deere Tractors.

Surviving are: his wife of fifty years, Mrs. Linda Phillips Poole; a daughter, Hope Poole Warren and her husband Cliff of Green Pond; a granddaughter, Amber Hope Warren; and his mother-in-law, Mrs. Margie Phillips Godley. He was preceded in death by his son, Jason Aaron Poole.

In lieu of f lowers, the family has requested that memorial contributions be directed in his memory to: Jacksonboro Baptist Church, care of 114 Wisteria Road, Green Pond, South Carolina 29446.

Funeral services will be at conducted 6 o’clock Wednesday afternoon, May 22, 2019, from the graveside in Jacksonboro Baptist Cemetery, 14749 Charleston Highway, Jacksonboro. The Reverend Riv Temple officiating.

Family and friends will be received prior to the graveside service beginning at 4:30 p.m., that afternoon in the Social Hall of Jacksonboro Church.