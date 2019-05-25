It’s daily dress stress | Column

Last Updated: May 22, 2019 at 12:29 pm

I’m having a midlife fashion crisis. When you’re 58 and don’t know what to wear, what do you wear?

I have no clue.

In my mother’s era, middle-aged women—oh, who am I kidding? I’m middle-aged only if my life expectancy is 116. Anyway, back then 58-year-olds wore polyester pants, graying hair cut in a short, sensible style, and comfortable shoes. They looked like what they were: Contented grandmas.

Today women my age are launching businesses, learning how to code and traveling the world solo. They’re dyeing their hair blue and rocking tattoos.

I don’t have any tats and blue hair doesn’t flatter me. Does that mean I look matronly? Or am I trying too hard? I’m way past my leopard-skin skirt wearing days; ditto the platinum blonde hair and fuchsia lip liner. But I’m not ready to drape myself in black Eileen Fisher separates. The struggle is real.

Our men have it easy. From birth to death, the “Southern tuxedo” of khakis, white button-down and navy blazer takes them to any occasion imaginable, including church, work, court, weddings and funerals. On the weekends, nobody expects more from a guy than a clean t-shirt, walking shorts and deck shoes. You never hear, “That blazer, at his age? It’s embarrassing!”

I know a 64-year-old woman who wears her brunette hair in a pixie cut with red lipstick, giant hammered metal earrings and the latest trends—ragged-hem jeans, tunics and strappy sandals. She looks fabulous. I’d look like a streetwalker.

Every time I think about venturing out on a trendy limb, a little voice hisses in my ear, “Mutton dressed as lamb,” which is an Olde English saying that means, “Way too old to show your knees, dearie.” It’s daily dress stress; I’m never quite sure if I’m hitting the mark.

Take last Saturday night. Widdle and I went out for Mexican. I put on a pair of Zac & Rachel green-and-white stretch capris I snagged at the Second Chance Shop. They’re millennium pants, which just means they pull on instead of zip up. (I had to Google it, too. These pants are happening!)

With it I wore a slim-fit Oxford designed to be untucked. The shoes were cork-soled platform sandals. I was feeling cute, I tell you.

So we go and gorge ourselves on guacamole, tacos and cheap wine, then roll on home.

While undressing, I casually said to Widdle, “This would be a cute outfit for a casual Friday at work.”

He said, “No Friday is that casual. You can’t wear workout gear to an office.”

I cocked my head. “Who’s wearing workout gear?! These are pants!!”

“Huh,” he said. “They look like you’d wear them to the gym.”

Friends, I was floored.

“Did you honestly think I went to dinner wearing gym clothes with platform sandals and a tailored shirt?!” He shrugged, and it went downhill from there.

Then came Sunday, and church. The outfit: slim-leg slacks in a small black-and-white check with a long-sleeved stretchy black pullover and black booties. I think I’m on the edge of being chic.

Widdle surveys me and says, “That would look better with the shirt out.”

Me: “A) It’s church. B) I’m not bloated. Why wear it out?”

“It doesn’t look right,” he said. Then, “Maybe try a different shirt. And why do the pants zip on the back?” All this from a man who didn’t notice when I dyed my hair dark brown.

I ask you: Do I need a new wardrobe or a new Widdle?

Julie R. Smith, who wants to know who said ‘fashion is fun!’ can be reached at widdleswife@aol.com.