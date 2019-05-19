He is worthy to be praised | Faith

Last Updated: May 15, 2019 at 10:11 am

One of the most important parts of a relationship with God is to praise Him. Then what does it mean to praise God? Giving God praise is to give thanks and honor to one who is worthy.

The book of Psalms is filled with songs that reflect praising God. According to GotQuestions.org, Psalm 9:2 (NIV) says, “I will be glad and rejoice in you; I will sing the praises of your name, O Most High.” Psalm 18:3 (NIV) says God is “worthy of praise.” Psalm 21:13 (NIV) praises God both for who He is and for His great power: “Be exalted in your strength, LORD; we will sing and praise your might.”

If you take a look at Psalm 150, the first verse lets us know that we are to praise God everywhere. The second verse explains why we should praise Him. In verses 3-5, the believer is taught how we should praise Him. In the final verse of this psalm, we learn who should praise God. Therefore, if we are who we say we are in Christ, no one should have to ask us to praise God. The Word emphatically tells us who, when, where, why, and how.

The most difficult times that a believer has in praising God is during times of trials and hardships. However, God wants us to praise Him more during these times because He wants to know do we love and truly trust Him. If you really are a believer, you will praise Him during the good and the bad times. Psalm 34:1 (ESV) confirms this: “…I will bless the Lord at all times; his praise shall continually be in my mouth.” Then I Peter 2:9 (ESV) says, “But you are a chosen race, a royal priesthood, a holy nation, a people for his own possession, that you may proclaim the excellencies of him who called you out of darkness into his marvelous light.”

Therefore, praise God no matter the circumstances, for He is worthy to be praised. We owe it all to Him.

There was a time on this Christian journey that I thought I was supposed to praise God only when He did something wonderful and marvelous for me. It took me a long time to learn that was not the believer’s way. When I wake up in the morning, I praise Him first by thanking Him for another day. God does not owe us anything, but we owe Him everything.

Also, we cannot be ashamed to praise Him, because if we deny Him before our fellow man, then He will not claim us as His own. “But whoever denies me before men, I also will deny before my Father who is in heaven” (Matthew 10:33 ESV).

Having matured as a believer, I praise God everywhere and every chance that I get because I know what He has done for me, and what He will do if I keep the faith. If it means that I have a reason to shout in the grocery store or in the post office while I am testifying to someone about the goodness of the Lord, I will do it! He deserves my praise.

There are so many ways and places that we can praise God. Don’t put limits or brakes on praising God. The more that you praise Him, the more that it will please Him, and the more joy you will receive. Sometimes we fail to praise God in the simplest of situations. If you take a quick trip to the grocery store or to your doctor’s office, when you return home, take a quick minute to thank God for taking you to your destination and returning you safely.

Think on this: God kept that drunk driver on his side of the road and protected you, God kept your vehicle from breaking down, God kept you from falling asleep at the wheel, God saved you from an accident that could have been caused by someone texting, and the circumstances can go on and on. If you are driving along and see a beautiful sunset, thank God for giving you sight to witness such a beautiful act of nature. Just stop and praise God for who He is in your life.

Do you realize that you are at your closest to God when you are praising Him? When you have a moment, listen to and share William Murphy’s “Praise is What I Do”: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vIPKnj-0Czw.

Have a wonderfully blessed week, and never leave home without Him!

(Anna Bright is a minister and educator in Walterboro. She can be reached at abrightcolumn@lowcountry.com)