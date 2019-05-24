Graduation with Leadership Distinction

Last Updated: May 22, 2019 at 10:23 am

On April 29, four of Dr. Sarah Miller’s students were able to make the drive to Columbia for the Graduation with Leadership Distinction Cording Ceremony.

Students are left to right: Hebelin Sanchez of Summerville; Romario Pessoa of Jamaica; Chelsea Kuehler and Leisa Rauch, both of Walterboro. Not pictured is Mary Beth Hiers of Hampton.

Graduation with Leadership Distinction means these students have completed, in addition to their academic work, projects outside of classes that connect their classroom knowledge with out-of-the-classroom experience.

Pessoa is receiving his bachelor of liberal studies degree on May 3, is a past Salk soccer player and current Salk soccer assistant coach. Rauch is completing her bachelor of science in nursing degree in the Salk/Columbia nursing degree in May and was recently voted Salk Student of the Year. Sanchez, Kuehler and Hiers are all receiving their associate degrees this year.