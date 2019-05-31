Free coupons for seniors on June 6

The Colleton County Council on Aging, in partnership with the South Carolina Department of Social Services, will issue free coupons to low-income individuals, age 60 and older, at three sites in June: St. Peter’s A.M.E. Church, 300 Fishburne St., on Thursday June 6 from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; Cottageville Town Hall, 72 Salley Ackerman Dr., Wednesday June 12, 10 a.m. to 12 noon; and Green Pond Senior Site, 29 Playground Ln., Friday June 14 from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Applications must be submitted in person. Proof of identity, income and residence in Colleton County is required in order to receive the free coupons. Applicants must also meet household income eligibility limits. Information regarding the income of all household members is required to determine eligibility.

For more information, call 843-549-7642.