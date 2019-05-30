Frances Herndon | Obituaries

Frances Herndon

Brice Herndon, Funeral Chapels and Crematory

WALTERBORO – Mrs. Frances Fraser Herndon, 63, of Walterboro, entered into rest Sunday evening, May 19, 2019.

Born July 23, 1955 in Colleton County, she was a daughter of Essie Lou Evans Fraser.

Funeral services were conducted 4 o’clock Saturday afternoon, May 25, 2019, from The Brice W. Herndon and Sons Funeral Chapel, Walterboro. Interment followed in Jones Swamp Pentecostal Holiness Church Cemetery, 320 Jones Swamp Road, Walterboro.