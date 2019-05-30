Frances Herndon | Obituaries
by The Press and Standard | May 30, 2019 10:57 am
Frances Herndon
Brice Herndon, Funeral Chapels and Crematory
WALTERBORO – Mrs. Frances Fraser Herndon, 63, of Walterboro, entered into rest Sunday evening, May 19, 2019.
Born July 23, 1955 in Colleton County, she was a daughter of Essie Lou Evans Fraser.
Funeral services were conducted 4 o’clock Saturday afternoon, May 25, 2019, from The Brice W. Herndon and Sons Funeral Chapel, Walterboro. Interment followed in Jones Swamp Pentecostal Holiness Church Cemetery, 320 Jones Swamp Road, Walterboro.
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Walterboro Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.