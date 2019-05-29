Frances Fraser Herndon | Obituary

WALTERBORO – Mrs. Frances Fraser Herndon, 63, of Walterboro, entered into rest Sunday evening, May 19, 2019, at the Colleton Medical Center in Walterboro. She was the loving wife of forty-seven years to the late Jimmie Irvin Herndon at the time of his death in 2017.

Born July 23, 1955 in Colleton County, she was a daughter of Essie Lou Evans Fraser. She was formerly employed by Sky City, J. P. Stevens, CCX, and Allied Department Store in Walterboro. She had attended Jones Swamp Pentecostal Holiness Church.

Surviving are: a son, Jimmy Allen Herndon and his wife Mekasha of Walterboro; a daughter, Melissa S. Herndon of Walterboro; six grandchildren, Tyler William – Stokes, Shakenya White, Allen Johnathan Herndon, Patience Victoria Herndon, Bradien Ellison, and Kameron Friedhof; three brothers; four sisters, and a sister-in-law. She is also survived by an adopted son, Larry E. Hill, Jr.; adopted daughter, Brianna Ellison; special best friend, Deb Murdaugh as well as several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Funeral services will be conducted 4 o’clock Saturday afternoon, May 25, 2019, from The Brice W. Herndon and Sons Funeral Chapel, Walterboro. Interment will follow in Jones Swamp Pentecostal Holiness Church Cemetery, 320 Jones Swamp Road, Walterboro.

The family will receive friends prior to the funeral service beginning at 2 o’clock that afternoon at THE BRICE W. HERNDON AND SONS FUNERAL HOMES AND CREMATORY, WALTERBORO CHAPEL, 1193 Bells Highway, Walterboro; 843.538.5408. Visit our online registry at: www.briceherndonfuneralhome.com.