Faye Hall | Obituaries

Faye Hall

Parker-Rhoden Funeral Home

WALTERBORO – Faye Hall passed away Tuesday morning, May 21, 2019 at the Pruitt Post-Acute Healthcare Center in Walterboro after an extended illness. She was 51.

Faye was born in South Carolina August 16, 1967, a daughter of Betty Jo Edwards Hall and the late Ray Franklin Hall. She was a homemaker, and loved to cook southern food. Growing up, and as a young woman, she loved spending time with her father fishing, and she was a compassionate friend to all who knew her.

In addition to her mother of West Columbia, she is survived by her children: Zackery Houge and Mariah Hall of Varnville, and Kayla Bolden of Hampton. She leaves behind her siblings: Janet Singleton of Islandton, and Scott and Kaye Hall of West Columbia. She has one grandchild, Cameron Bolden.

A memorial service will be held Thursday evening, May 30, 2019 at 6:00 in the chapel of Parker-Rhoden Funeral Home. The family will receive friends immediately following the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital (www.stjude.org). Parker-Rhoden Funeral Home, 117 Paul Street in Walterboro is in charge of arrangements.