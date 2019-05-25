Farmers and landowners workshop planned
by The Press and Standard | May 25, 2019 5:00 am
Last Updated: May 22, 2019 at 2:36 pm
A FARMERS AND LANDOWNERS WORKSHOP will be held Wednesday June 5 from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. at the Colleton County Memorial Library. A forest management bus tour will be Friday June 6 from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. throughout Colleton and surrounding counties. U.S. Dept. of Agriculture representatives will share information to help improve farms such as financial assistance, conservation, farm loan and disaster programs; marketing, production, pest management, high tunnels (hoop houses), forest management, etc. The bus trip will include various forest management practices including tree selection, site preparation, tree planting, timber harvesting, insects and diseases, forest health, forest recreation, wildlife, etc. Those planning to attend are asked to RSVP by June 3 to 843-549-1821 ext. 3. Registration is free and lunch is provided both days.
