Ella Morgan | Obituaries

by The Press and Standard | May 22, 2019 12:44 pm
Ella Ruth Morgan
Koger’s Mortuary Service, Inc.
Mother Ella Ruth Morgan, 61, of Walterboro, died Monday, May 20, 2019 at her residence.
Arrangements are pending and will be announced by the funeral home.
